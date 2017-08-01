Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week—whatever your schedule. This week, you can take a picture to support Nissan workers in Mississippi, hold JPMorgan Chase accountable for profiting off-immigrant detention centers, and lobby your members of Congress to think beyond resistance. You can sign up for Take Action Now here. Ad Policy Want to Fight Back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue. Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week. Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

NO TIME TO WASTE?

Take a solidarity picture to support Nissan auto assemblers in Mississippi in their fight to form a union. This week, employees at a Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi—80 percent of whom are African American—will vote on forming a union in the face of unsafe working conditions, blatant disrespect, and low pay. The vote comes after workers reported a campaign of intimidation from management, which included telling workers the plant could close if they unionize and forcing them to watch anti-union videos. To support the thousands of working people at Nissan, print out one of the solidarity posters available here, write a message, take a picture, and then post it on Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #DoBetterNissan. Suggested messages include “I support the freedom of working people at @Nissan to come together in union. It’s time to #DoBetterNissan” and “I support the civil rights of @Nissan employees fighting to have a fair union election. #BlackWorkMatters #DoBetterNissan.”

GOT SOME TIME?

Hold JPMorgan Chase accountable for profiting off immigrant detention centers. On Wednesday, August 2, SumofUs, the Center for Popular Democracy, Make the Road NY, and other organizations will gather at JPMorgan Chase banks around the country to expose the bank’s connections to for-profit detention centers and President Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda. Participants can bring a pair of shoes to symbolize the friends, family members, and neighbors lost to private prisons, immigration-detention centers, or mass incarceration. You can find an event near you here. You can also participate by taking a picture of an empty pair of shoes and posting it on Twitter or Facebook with the hashtags #TakenFromUs and #BackersofHate (you can find more information about how to participate online here).

READY TO DIG IN?

Plan a Summer for Progress event to pressure Democrats to fight for Medicare For All, Automatic Voter Registration, a ban on private prisons, and the other bills that make up the People’s Platform. We cannot only focus on resistance; we need to demand an agenda that we can proudly fight for! To that end, Our Revolution, the Working Families Party, National Nurses United, and a number of other groups have launched the People’s Platform, a collection of eight bills related to health care, criminal justice, voting rights, the environment, and college tuition, among other issues. In August, people across the country will hold lobbying days, town halls, and other events to pressure lawmakers to adopt the platform. Sign up to join a local lobbying team here and organizers will be in touch with the next steps.