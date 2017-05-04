Most Popular

That’s only part of the problem, explained the group that represents America’s physicians. “Not only would the AHCA eliminate health insurance coverage for millions of Americans,” the AMA added, “the legislation would, in many cases, eliminate the ban against charging those with underlying medical conditions vastly more for their coverage.”

A Wall Street Journal review of assessments of the GOP measure from actual healthcare providers was devastating: The American Academy of Family Physicians dismissed the “highly flawed” measure’s attempt to address the crisis it will create for people with pre-existing conditions as “inadequate” and “temporary.” The CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals decried an amendment on funding for high-risk pools as the equivalent of applying “a bandage to a mortally wounded patient.”

Sister Carol Keehan, DC, the president of the Catholic Health Association of the United States, was unequivocal in her opposition. “The recent amendments to the bill, intended to make it more palatable to those who did not support it initially, are even more disastrous for people who have just gotten health care,” explained Sister Carol. “Changing the current rules to undermine essential benefits requirements and protections for people with pre-existing conditions, as well as allowing insurers to set annual and life time caps on the care they cover, would seriously undermine health security and leave many individuals with substandard protection. Even the proposed state high-risk pools would be an inadequate and underfunded solution to a problem that need not exist in the first place.”

Sister Carol counseled that: "It is critically important to look at this bill for what it is. It is not in any way a health care bill. Rather, it is legislation whose aim is to take significant funding allocated by Congress for health care for very low income people and use that money for tax cuts for some of our wealthiest citizens. This is contrary to the spirit of who we are as a nation, a giant step backward that should be resisted."

That is precisely right. The healthcare debate will go on. What House Republicans voted for Thursday will not be the final word on this issue. But the votes those Republicans cast for this particular bill ought never be forgotten. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi warned Republican backers that “they have this vote tattooed on them. This is a scar that they will carry…” Her admonition should serve as a call to arms.

Republicans now must be identified for what they are: charlatans who would lie to Americans with cancer and heart conditions about the health care they cannot live without.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin) got it right as she outlined her opposition to Ryan’s plan for the mangling of health care in America by tweeting photos of people who have battled Leukemia and other diseased—constituents who had contacted her to express their fears about what the Speaker of the House proposed to do to them. “They’re not numbers and statistics. They’re cancer survivors and people withdisabilities. They’re sons and daughters,” explained Moore who declared that she was voting “no” for them.

The politics of health care is personal. It’s about whether human beings can get the care they require, about whether they will live or die. The choice that House Republicans made Thursday was inhumane. It should be remembered as such—and it should be continually condemned as such.

Primary and general election challengers to Paul Ryan and to every member of Congress who voted for Ryan’s “repeal and replace” scam—which Moore correctly described as “a massive tax giveaway masquerading as a health care bill”—should not be allowed to talk around what they have done. They should not be allowed to run in 2018 on whatever final reform eventually is agreed upon—if, indeed, an agreement can be reached.

They should be held to account for their willingness to tear apart a health-care system in order to reward campaign donors and political allies at the expense of ailing Americans. These wicked politicians will face opposition in 2018. Their opponents should pull no punches. What Ryan and his minions have voted for is not just wrong. It is immoral.

That is the message that must go forward from this awful day. No quarter should be given in delivering it.