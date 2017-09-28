Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday.

Meeting Hillary Clinton in 2017 is a mind-bending experience. You sit across from her and think: I am talking to the president. But, no. You’re not. Just last week, Late Night host Stephen Colbert finished a rollicking interview by saying, plaintively, “I wish you were our president.” Ad Policy

Clinton feels our pain, and our confusion—even the guilt of people who come up and tell her they didn’t vote for her, and they’re so sorry! She may not be our commander in chief (and Donald Trump’s schoolyard taunts with nuclear-armed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remind us how tragic that is). But as the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee—the woman who won the popular vote by almost 3 million voters—confides during this interview, she’s become our “therapist in chief” on this book tour. It can get a little “draining” sometimes, she says. But after a good night’s sleep, she’s ready to go out and do it again.

Promoting What Happened, Clinton is hitting the big media spots. She did a hugely rated sit-down with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, had a great talk with The New Yorker’s David Remnick, and was interviewed on NPR’s Fresh Air. But she’s also getting off the beaten track. She’s talking to The Nation, for the first time; to the women who work at the millennial-oriented Mic, and to CNN analyst (and loyal 2016 Clinton surrogate) Bakari Sellars for the debut of his podcast. She actually seems like she’s having fun.

I caught up with Clinton at her midtown office in between book signings. We should get a few disclosures out of the way: My daughter worked for Clinton in five states last year (Clinton greeted me with “How’s Nora?”). I endorsed Clinton in January 2016, in the pages of The Nation, at least partly because of the media’s repeated certainty that nobody, nowhere, actually liked her; that her supporters were all Democratic Party hacks and cat ladies and people who didn’t know better. Over the years, I had come to really like her, actually, and I explained why. She tweeted her thanks to me, and that was the extent of the interaction we had during the long, hard campaign, despite what WikiLeaks seemed to say.