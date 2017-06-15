John Nichols argues that Trump should be charged by the House with obstruction of justice and abuse of power and put on trial in the Senate.1 Ad Policy

Plus: Amy Wilentz talks about the trouble with Trump’s tweets, which the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals cited Monday in their ruling rejecting his travel ban.2

And: Paul Mason analyzes last week’s elections in Britain, and finds lessons for the American left in the historic campaign led by Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn.3

Amy Wilentz: The Trouble With Trump’s Tweets4

Paul Mason: Corbyn’s Triumph5

