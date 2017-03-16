Most Popular

We are asking for a living wage and for USA Hockey to fully support its programs for women and girls and stop treating us like an afterthought. We have represented our country with dignity and deserve to be treated with fairness and respect.4

They are also a link in the strengthening chain fighting for equity in women’s sports, following the US women’s national soccer team’s very public campaign for pay, resources, and safer working conditions. Sure enough, immediate solidarity arrived from US soccer star Alex Morgan, who tweeted, “From one #USWNT to another, we are behind you. Everyone help our USA women’s hockey team in fighting for what’s right. #BeBoldForChange.”5

They also received a solidarity message over Twitter from the person more associated with USA hockey than perhaps anyone on the planet: 1980 men’s captain of the gold-winning Miracle on Ice team, Mike Eruzione, who tweeted, “Good luck to the women’s US hockey program as they hopefully can come to an agreement with USA Hockey. You have my support.”6

While many people across the sports world and social media are expressing support for the hockey team, we have to also remember that their absence from the World Championships—the fact that it even arrived at this point—is understandably crushing for those who love the sport. Sports activist and Canada-based hockey journalist Shireen Ahmed sent me the following statement:7

This is so disappointing that the reigning world champions will not be playing—at home—for the IIHF World Women’s Championship. The fact that American women, the best in the world, are not being paid equitably is shameful. They are worth it. Like their soccer sisters, they are pushing forward with a fight they don’t want but must have. They play for the sheer love of the game but to be so blatantly disrespected is infuriating. This changes the level of competition of the tournament. I’m a Canadian women’s team supporter but my solidarity lies with the USWNT on this issue.8

As for USA Hockey, they are scrambling. They released an extensive statement—again providing marvelous content for Rebecca Solnit—detailing the bountiful largesse that has been handed to women’s hockey. “We acknowledge the players’ concerns and have proactively increased our level of direct support to the Women’s National Team as we prepare for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games,” said Dave Ogrean, executive director of USA Hockey. “We have communicated that increased level of support to the players’ representatives and look forward to continuing our discussions.” The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

I was able to get comment from team star Hilary Knight, who said, “We are disappointed in USA Hockey’s statement suggesting they are paying players $85,000. It is an incredibly misleading and dishonest representation of numbers when they know their monetary support of players doesn’t exceed $20,000 over a four-year period.”9

This struggle is beyond hockey. It’s about fighting for labor rights on a very unequal playing field. It’s about equity and respect in the sports world. It’s about writing another chapter in the odyssey of women in sports, an ongoing epic of a relentless and often exhausting battle. It’s a struggle where every push creates a ripple effect into other areas of athletic life, and even further. A victory for the champion US women’s hockey team is a victory that extends beyond the ice. 10