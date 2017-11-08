Feeling overwhelmed? Sign up for Take Action Now, our newsletter that connects busy people to the resistance.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

One year after Hillary Clinton’s demoralizing Electoral College loss to Donald Trump, women have something to cheer: A stunning wave of first-time female candidates won races for the Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday night—and helped propel their all-male slate of statewide candidates to a decisive victory. Ad Policy

Democrats will debate the meaning of the unexpectedly large 9-point win by Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam for a while, since the polling average on election eve had him up by barely 3 points. National Democrats also worried Northam had run an unusually dull, centrist, light-on-issues campaign (but honestly: what do we know?). Given the election results, and the number of new statehouse candidates elected, it’s possible Virginia saw something new: a reverse-coattails effect, where the surge of candidates running for the statehouse, most of them women, helped propel Northam and his ticket to victory.

Though all of Virginia’s statewide elected officials are Democrats, the party has lagged in the statehouse: Republicans control 66 seats in the House of Delegates, Democrats only 34. But this year Democrats ran 54 challengers against GOP incumbents, up from only 21 in 2015. Of the 54, 31 were women—and 26 of those women were first-time candidates. An astonishing number of those first-time candidates defeated incumbent Republicans Tuesday night. Democrats picked up at least 14 seats, and 10 of the winners were women. (5 of the 7 seats that haven’t been called yet have margins of 150 votes or less.)

I’ve covered these Virginia House elections since mid-summer. When I called around in the last couple of weeks to get predictions from Virginia Democratic veterans, the most optimistic said the party would gain 8 House of Delegate seats. Several folks said 4-to-5. Nobody but nobody said 14. And nobody, even back in the early days of hype, suggested they might flip the state house. Related Article Democrats Have a Problem. Can These Women Fix It? Joan Walsh

“Turnout was way up where we ran candidates,” said former Virginia congressman Tom Periello, the progressive who lost the Democratic primary to Ralph Northam and immediately endorsed his former rival, and joined Win Virginia, a progressive PAC pushing statehouse candidates. “And particularly where we ran a diverse slate.”

There’s almost nowhere that the slate wasn’t diverse, given the presence of Justin Fairfax, elected the state’s first black lieutenant governor. In the House of Delegates, the victors ranged from transwoman Danica Roem (who beat “bathroom bill” sponsor Bob Marshall), to former television newsman Chris Hurst (whose girlfriend Alison Parker was shot live on Roanoke local TV and who evicted incumbent Joseph Yost in Blacksburg).