Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

The past decade has seen the most concerted assault on labor rights since the Gilded Age days of the robber barons. Corporate-sponsored governors and state legislators have, since they swept to power in the “Republican wave” year of 2010, used their positions to attack workers and the unions that represent them. Ad Policy

While most Americans are familiar with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s open war on organized labor, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and his legislative allies have been just as bad. Ohio Governor John Kasich tried to mimic Walker and was stopped only by a citizen-veto referendum campaign. In state after state, Republican governors and legislators have been overturning the collective-bargaining rights of public employees, erecting barriers to union organizing and political activism, attacking prevailing-wage protections, and passing so-called “right-to-work” laws.

Backed by the sophisticated networks established by the billionaire Koch brothers and other anti-union zealots, the Republicans have had considerable success. But now, as Democrats seek to retake states across the country in the 2018 election cycle—and to hold on to states where they are currently in charge—the question is whether they are prepared to absolutely and unequivocally oppose anti-labor legislating by corporate-aligned politicians.

There are no guarantees in this regard. Plenty of Democrats talk a good game when it comes to labor rights. But defending the ability to organize and collectively bargain where it currently exists, and restoring protections where they have been torn up by right-wing governors and legislators, will not be easy. It will require vigilance, focus and a determination to establish pro-worker coalitions that can beat the money and lobbying power of the corporate interests that do not want a level-playing field in the workplace or in our politics.