Most Popular

When I visited Kauaʻi earlier this year, I stood on an overlook above the town of Waimea, population 9,212, where I could see fields of genetically modified corn abutting neighborhoods, community centers, and schools. Since there have been no mandatory buffer zones, test sites like the ones I saw are planted alongside residential neighborhoods, schoolyards, streams, and, this being an island, the ocean, too.5 Current Issue View our current issue

From my perch, I could see the middle school where dozens of children and teachers fell ill in 2006, and again in 2008, with complaints of dizziness, nausea, and headaches. The community says the illnesses resulted from the pesticides sprayed on adjacent fields, although, without mandatory disclosure of what is sprayed and when, the companies can assert that there is no definitive proof. In fact, industry contended that students’ symptoms were a reaction to stinkweed growing next to the property. In a letter submitted to a Joint Fact Finding commission, however, former EPA scientist Milton Clark made clear that there is “no quantitative or qualitative evidence” to support the stinkweed theory.6

Local advocates have been documenting how communities living near these agrochemical fields are suffering disproportionately higher levels of health impacts associated with pesticides. Communities have documented ill effects on workers, too, including an incident in 2015 when farmworkers on Kauaʻi were hospitalized for exposure to chlorpyrifos.7

There’s also mounting concern about pesticide-associated birth defects such as gastroschisis, a condition in which the baby is born with their intestines outside the body. Because local agencies have been under resourced, formalized assessmentof the rise of these incidents has not yet happened. Yet, local doctors have expressed concerns—and you hear the stories. When I told the chatty waitress at a hipster wine bar we ate at one night why I was visiting the island, she shared that her best friend had just given birth to a son with gastroschisis.8

Frustrated with this lack of accountability, community-based groups like the Hawaii Alliance for Progressive Action and Hawaii SEED partnered with national groups including the Center for Food Safety and Pesticide Action Network. (The foundation I work with has funded HAPA, Hawaii SEED, and Pesticide Action Network). Alongside advocates on Maui and the island of Hawaiʻi, where the agrochemical industry has seed operations as well, residents came together to develop ordinances for regulating the agrochemical industry.9

In 2014, after years of hard work, three Hawaiian counties—Maui, Kauaʻi, and the island of Hawaiʻi—passed county-level ordinances. In Kauaʻi, voters passed Bill 2491, which would have required companies to disclose what pesticides they were spraying, give residents notification prior to such spraying, and observe buffer zones around schools and other sensitive areas. The bill also included provisions that would have required basic environmental-impact and health studies.10

In the wake of the win, the chemical industry sued on the grounds that state policy preempts county ordinances. The case went all the way to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Court, and in 2016 the court determined that state policy preempts county decision-making. The legislation was overturned.11 Related Articles Warning Signs: How Pesticides Harm the Young Brain Susan Freinkel Fields of Toxic Pesticides Surround the Schools of Ventura County—Are They Poisoning the Students? Liza Gross

Community advocates regrouped to develop statewide legislation. It was an uphill battle; the industry is a major source of jobs and a powerful lobby. In 2014, for instance, it was reported that chemical companies raised nearly $8 million in the fight against Maui’s local ordinances. And from 2008 to 2016, just four companies—Monsanto, Syngenta, DuPont Pioneer, and Dow—spent nearly $300,000 in direct campaign contributions to dozens of candidates. Nonetheless, despite intense industry pushback, on May 1, the state legislature passed SB 3095, a bill that would phase out chlorpyrifos, mandate restricted use pesticide disclosure, and include provisions for modest no-spray buffer zones around schools. On June 13, the governor signed it.12

The New York Times recently reported that the EPA has effectively defanged Obama-era legislation that attempted to strengthen risk assessments of the most hazardous chemicals used in agriculture and other sectors. The move is another sign that under Pruitt’s leadership the EPA is rolling back key public-health protections.13

During this time, we can—and must—look to creative alternatives to EPA roadblocks. All around the country, communities are stepping in to protect our health and environment, with advocates in California, Maryland, and New Jersey all exploring state-based bans on chlorpyrifos; Minnesota lawmakers, meanwhile, introduced a resolution to ban the chemical last year.14

This week, Hawaii took the lead.15