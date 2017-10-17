Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

When you’re sick, your body feels bad, your head is fuzzy, and you may even be contagious. When you’re sick and you have to work, you feel miserable. But about four in ten workers can’t take a day off for an illness or medical emergency without risking their day’s pay. And they bear much of the cost not in dollars but in mental and emotional strain. Ad Policy

A newly published study on the long-term psychological implications of paid sick leave, which is standard in many wealthy countries, reveals that, while the pressure to go to work sick is obviously linked to poorer physical health, the mind may suffer a parallel burden. When a lack of health protections clashes with a sudden illness or a family member’s medical crisis, workers can become exhausted, less productive at work, and more prone to negative temperament at work and at home. This low-grade malaise might not land one in the hospital, but with more than 51 million workers nationwide denied a single paid sick day, the burden feeds into the country’s mental health epidemic.

According to survey analysis by researchers at Cleveland State and Florida Atlantic Universities, workers without paid leave were more likely to report stress at work than those with paid leave, and those over-stressed workers were some 45 percent more prone to feeling that “distress interfered a lot with their life or activities.”

Surveys of workers across the social and income spectrum reveal a dangerous loop between physical and psychological ailments: A lack of basic job benefits like paid sick time could contribute to contagion and dipping productivity, perhaps even injury at hazardous worksites. When sickness inhibits work performance, resulting economic and emotional instability follow, under threats of punishment from an unforgiving boss, or fear of losing that promotion. Health Wait, You Want Health Insurance Companies to Cover Sick People? Tom Tomorrow

The downward spiral of ill health and mental stress, the researchers note, ironically can cost workers the opportunity they need to attain better jobs with benefits like paid leave, “perhaps, in part, due to their sad, nervous, restless, hopeless symptoms.” Such cumulative stressors could not only limit future social mobility, but deplete a struggling household’s emotional and financial well being.