Most Popular

3 Why Donald Trump Attacked the NFL Players Who Take a Knee

4 4 Disabled People Dead in Another Week of Police Brutality

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Kessler was formerly involved in the Occupy movement, but shifted his views some time in 2013. In 2017 Kessler launched a white-nationalist website called Unity & Security for America (no longer functioning), which described itself as “a revolutionary right wing grassroots movement.” On May 14, Kessler took part in a rally led by Richard Spencer where white nationalists gathered held torches to protest the Charlottesville City Council’s decision to take down the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. It was a precursor to the larger Unite the Right rally that would take place three months later. Related Article Can Black Lives Matter Win in the Age of Trump? Dani McClain

The city told the Cavalier Daily that it has spent $5,000 on replacing the shrouds that have been taken down by white supremacists since they were first put up to cover the Confederate memorials. On September 19, the City lined the statues with plastic fencing to prevent vandals from climbing up and removing the shrouds. “Removing the tarps will not be tolerated,” Szakos told a local NBC affiliate. But enforcement is lacking. “The commonwealth’s attorney’s decision not to prosecute for vandalism when people were taking the tarps off made it really difficult,” said Szakos.

Local activists are not satisfied with the tarps, either. “The tarps don’t help. It’s still erected, it’s still in view of people,” said David Straughn, a Charlottesville resident. An actor, comedian, poet, and musician, Straughn is also active in local racial-justice organizing.

Charlottesville, like many cities in America, is struggling with what to do about monuments that commemorate military figures who fought to keep chattel slavery intact. For many residents, they’re a reminder that racism existed not only decades ago but is also present in the here and now. In an article last year for C-Ville, Jordy Yager wrote of Charlottesville, “Nearly every year, the vast majority of youth police arrest are black. And it’s not just arrests. Black kids are stopped and frisked by cops more often. They’re sent to court more often. People call the cops on them more often. They’re placed on probation more often. Schools suspend them more often.” Discrimination has a recent history in housing too. In the mid-1960s Charlottesville’s mostly black neighborhood of Vinegar Hill was razed. “The city justified the razing, which it called ‘urban renewal,’ because many houses didn’t have indoor plumbing and weren’t up to code. The city paid homeowners a fair market value and provided moving costs to 140 black families and 29 businesses, most of which were black-owned and forced to permanently close as a result,” he wrote. Nowadays, there are very few black-owned businesses in Charlottesville, Yager said during the panel discussion hosted by CJR.

As for the monuments themselves: “They will only continue to bring acts of violence of intimidation, they will embolden white supremacy,” said Straughn. “No matter how you label it: ‘Confederate service,’ ‘love of country,’ it’s only going to bring more blood in the streets and murder,” he said. “A tarp isn’t going to solve our problems.” Last week a flimsy fence was erected to keep the white supremacists out. But also present is the stealthier form of white supremacy, the one that pushes black people out of the city limits, the one that arrests black youth disproportionately to their white counterparts. The Unite the Right rally might be over—but white supremacy has not left Charlottesville.