"He appeared in a bathrobe and asked if he could

give her a massage or she could watch him shower,

she recalled in an interview.” —The New York Times

He hit on starlets and on stars.

He saw this as a perk of power.

Were some so desperate they agreed

To watch while Harvey took a shower?

It sounds more like a captor’s threat,

Delivered with a scary glower:

“Reveal all secrets that you know

Or you’ll watch Harvey take a shower.”