Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Halle, Germany—On Friday night, several hundred people gathered in front of the Halle synagogue for shabbat services and to memorialize the two people who were killed last Wednesday when a 27-year-old German neo-Nazi attempted to massacre worshippers celebrating Yom Kippur. Candles and flowers lined the exterior walls of the synagogue and mourners gently sang “Shalom chaverim, l’hit-rah-oat, l’hit-rah-oat, shalom”—“Peace my friends, until we meet again, shalom.” Ad Policy

But the situation at the synagogue felt tense on Friday night, as visitors to Shabbat services were required to register with leaders earlier in the afternoon. Inside the unassuming synagogue, services were attended by state and community leaders, and were conducted in German and Russian, as a large part of the local congregation were once refugees from the Soviet Union. When Sephen Baillet attempted to storm the Halle synagogue with an arsenal of home-made weapons, a thick, narrow wooden door that is locked from the inside during services was all that protected the more than 50 congregants who were estimated to have been inside at the time. The door still bears the markings of bullet holes and Baillet’s mercifully ineffectual attempts to break it down. The door and several security cameras, according to reporting from The Guardian, were added in 2015 after the synagogue received a security assistance grant following the deadly shooting of a Jewish school in Toulouse, France in 2012.

The attack was livestreamed to the gaming site Twitch and was ultimately thwarted only when Baillet’s weapons turned out to be defective. Unable to enter the synagogue, he gunned down a woman passing by and then traveled to a nearby kebab restaurant, where he threw more explosives and again opened fire, killing a man on his lunch break (these additional targets point to the ways misogyny and islamophobia are intertwined with antisemitism amongst Europe’s far-right). In a manifesto littered with memes and references to Chan culture, he stated that his aim was to kill “as many anti-whites as possible, Jews preferred.”

Halle is part of the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, which, along with much of the rest of the former east, has seen a significant rise in far-right sentiment. Far-right political parties like Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) have consistently made gains in recent elections, with campaigns that rely heavily on anti-migrant talking points. In the Halle suburb where the shooter lived, the AfD won nearly 27 percent in the 2017 federal election, almost double the national average. Leading figures of the party have been repeatedly accused of Holocaust revisionism as AfD leaders have sought to downplay the horrors of the Nazi era, defending Holocaust deniers and arguing that Germany must reclaim its national pride. The party’s co-leader Alexander Gauland referred to the era as a “speck of bird poop” staining Germany’s history, while Björn Höcke, leader of the party’s most extreme faction, referred to Berlin’s Holocaust memorial as a “monument of shame in the heart of the nation’s capital.”

The fact that Halle is in Germany’s former east is significant. As Germany prepares for the 30th anniversary of the reunification of the country following the fall of the Berlin Wall, differences between the former Federal Republic of Germany in the West and the German Democratic Republic in the East are still deeply felt by many throughout the country. Eastern cities have struggled to adapt economically following reunification in 1990, and many attribute the rise of the far-right in the region to a sense of economic stagnation and anger at a perceived abandonment from Berlin’s politicians.

And due to Halle’s easy connection to the federal region, being only an hour’s train ride from Berlin, it has also served as an important hub for the “new right” movement in Germany. Less than a 10 minute walk away from the synagogue is perhaps the most infamous address in Halle: Directly across from the Martin Luther University campus, splattered with black and red paint across the windows and façade, is the headquarters of Germany’s “Generation Identity”—a mediagenic far-right movement that has chapters across Europe. Around the doorframe are stickers with the outline of a Roman soldier alongside European monuments and, roughly translated, “Defend Europe: it remains our homeland.”

The group and its headquarters have been largely inactive since “Generation Identity” was officially classified a right-wing extremist organization by German officials in July, effectively outlawing the group’s activities. The classification came following pressure once it was revealed that the Christchurch shooter, who murdered 51 Muslims at a mosque in New Zealand in March, had donated $1,000 to the group. But the building still stands as a reminder that of all the places in Germany the group could have chosen to go, they made Halle their home. Current Issue View our current issue

According to locals, only a few members are still active. Jonathan Steffens, a 29-year-old resident of Halle I spoke to, said the town has fought hard against the presence of Generation Identity, but said that the issue of the far-right is more prevalent in the surrounding areas of Saxony-Anhalt. “Here in Halle, because of the university, it’s quite liberal, but where the shooter was from, yeah I have heard that everyone there is a Nazi.”

Meanwhile far-right violence has been on the rise throughout the country. Germany’s domestic intelligence agency said the number of antisemitic acts of violence rose to 48 last year from 21 the previous year. Police recorded 1,646 offenses with anti-Semitic motive in 2018, up from 1,200 the year before. In June, a local politician from the state of Hesse who had supported chancellor Angela Merkel’s immigration policies was assassinated at his home by a right-wing extremist.

On Friday afternoon, I met Rabbi Adam Scheier outside the synagogue—he had flown in from Montreal to attend shabbat services that evening. “An attack on a synagogue in Germany is not just an attack on a synagogue in Germany, it is an attack on every synagogue across the world, it is an attack on every faith across the world,” he said. “Halle has joined ranks with Poway and Pittsburgh and Christchurch and many other horrible attacks around the world.”

Residents of Halle have been eager to speak out against hate. Banners stating “Halle Against Hate” and “Against Anti-Semitism and Hate” flooded the streets outside of the synagogue.

Grit and Frieder Weigmann, a couple from Halle, attended the memorial on Friday night. Grit owns a quilting shop in the street where the attack happened, and heard shots from the window before she and her employees ran into her office and locked the door. “I find it a real shame that Halle has a negative image now, it is such a lovely city. And what happened here is so inconceivable.” she said. “But we know that it can happen anywhere.”

“But right now,” she said, pointing to the mass of people holding candles and singing in mourning, “we see a different image of Halle. Yesterday and the day before yesterday and today, people have come out to show support with calm and dignity.” When asked if anti-Semitism or hate is a problem in Germany, she said, “I can’t understand it…I know there are people with different beliefs, but I don’t understand it.”

“I believe there is a kind of collective egoism in the Western world,” Frieder added. “Us and the others. It not only applies to anti-Semitism, but also about Muslims, about Israel, about refugees, about foreigners…we need to share a different understanding of the world.”