What I took to be desert bighorns

running straight up the ridge making

a sound like breaking plates didn’t

turn out to be either of those things,

& what I took to be fog shoplifting

the top half of the mountain was really

something more like the problem

with trying to remember your childhood

from pictures of your childhood.

It was the blackened stump with arms

fooling me on the hillside again,

telling me to go buy a curtain

I didn’t need at all, & it was the fire

you must sometimes light on purpose

& the swallow that repeated

all powerful to them was the sun,

& it was that sun still marching

up the cliff like an army that made me

wonder why the apples were smaller

this year, and so quick. We used to take

pictures of people taking pictures

& call it memory. We used to call

nostalgia an illness caused by swelling

of the brain. The painter has been trying

for days to get the color of the mountain

just right, the yellowed skirts the agave

wear in late July, other patches almost

ashen against that face. One good cloud

changes everything. The bighorn haven’t

lived here for ninety years. I was thinking

this might be a way to say someone

once tried hard to water Bone Canyon

& that there are worse things than

the only pictures from your childhood

having been taking while opening gifts. Ad Policy