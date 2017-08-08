Over the past academic year, graduate students across the country were busy organizing for better working conditions. Currently, there are 33 officially recognized graduate-student unions; 23 are fighting for university recognition. With increasing tuition and plummeting wages, meager health-care benefits and overwhelming workloads, these graduate students are coming together to demand better treatment and recognition.
Here are seven schools where student organizing is at a fever-pitch.
Yale University
On May 22, while students at the Ivy League institution celebrated their graduation at the annual commencement ceremony, Yale graduate students from Unite Here Local 33 and their allies held a protest to demand that the college administration begin negotiating with the union.
In February, representatives from Local 33 won union elections in eight Yale departments and felt sure they would obtain a contract. However, administrators refused to open any discussion on collective bargaining.
Despite occupying a space on campus, engaging in hunger strikes, organizing a protest at a commencement ceremony, and receiving support across the country, the union has yet to receive a response from the administration. Instead, officials dismiss Local 33 as a true representative of graduate students because of, in the words of Yale President Peter Salovey, what the administration considers an unfair election, claiming that “approximately 90 percent of the 2,600 doctoral students in the Graduate School were not permitted to vote.”
The University of Chicago
Graduate students at the University of Chicago’s libraries spent parts of May and June in a court case involving the National Labor Relations Board. They wanted to collectively bargain with their employers, who asserted that graduate students’ labor made them ineligible as workers.
During these NLRB hearings, Zachary Fasman, a representative for the college, bluntly noted that graduate students should not be considered “employees” as they “are not working. They are teaching.” He elaborated further in a May 18 hearing:
Their financial package which they receive is in no way dependent on how many hours they work or whether their experiments fail or succeed. In fact, as the record will reflect, if we’re allowed to present testimony, as students learn, most of their experiments fail. And what employer would employ people’s [sic] who [sic] experiments constantly fail?