On June 4, 2019, Dr. Thomas Frieden, CEO of Resolve, Former Director of the CDC and former NYC Health Commissioner, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct related to his 2018 arrest, when he was charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse, and harassment in connection with a 2017 incident in Brooklyn. Frieden's sentence also included an order of protection against him for his victim.