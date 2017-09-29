Price was shamed into quitting after it was revealed that the man who thinks helping people sign up for Affordable Care Act coverage is too costly had run up hundreds of thousands of dollars in unnecessary expenses by taking private plane trips when cheaper commercial flights were available.
Price should never have been in the HHS post. As an extreme right-wing Republican congressman from Georgia, he had developed a reputation as a fierce critic of the programs he was charged with administering. And he was plagued by personal scandal — including reports that, as a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, Price had introduced legislation to help a medical device company in which he had recently bought stock. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer complained when Trump’s nomination of Price was being considered about “a clear and troubling pattern of Congressman Price trading stock and using his office to benefit the companies in which he is investing.”
“The President-elect claims he wants to drain the swamp, but Congressman Price has spent his career filling it up,” said Schumer.
That was true, yet Price was confirmed by a Republican-controlled Senate that ceased to provide proper oversight during the confirmation process — and that has ceased to provide proper oversight since Trump’s appointees took charge of the federal government.