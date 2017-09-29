Most Popular

1 The Rage of White Folk

2 This Is What a Socialist Looks Like

4 How Fox Keeps Evading the Truth

It’s good that Price is gone. But a little unfair. After all, it’s not as if the Secretary of Health and Human Services has been the only high-flyer in the Trump administration. Current Issue View our current issue

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has for some time now been the subject of inquiries into his transportation abuses. Even as Price was going down, The Washington Post was reporting that “EPA’s Pruitt took charter, military flights that cost taxpayers more than $58,000” in an article that explained: “The most expensive of the four trips came in early June, when Pruitt traveled from Andrews Air Force Base to Cincinnati to join President Trump as he pitched a plan to revamp U.S. infrastructure. From there, the administrator and several staff members continued on a military jet to John F. Kennedy airport in New York to catch a flight to Italy for an international meeting of environmental ministers. The cost of that flight was $36,068.50.”

Then there’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the billionaire Trump appointee who in August flew his new bride to Kentucky on a government plane so they could watch solar eclipse from a prime spot at Fort Knox. Reports about that flight led to a review by the Treasury Department’s Inspector General.

In September, it was revealed that Mnuchin had asked the White House whether he could use a government jet for his summer honeymoon in Europe. Mnuchin, who eventually withdrew the request, claimed that he simply wanted access to secure lines of communication while celebrating his third marriage.

Donald Trump’s Cabinet is packed with grifters who see “public service” as a way to live large at the expense of the taxpayers. Tom Price is out, thanks to some excellent investigative reporting by Politico. But if accountability is now on the agenda, he won’t be the last presidential appointee to make a Friday-afternoon exit from the administration.

If Congress wants to hasten the process, and it should, House and Senate committees should start their doing their jobs by providing oversight of departments and agencies that are being plundered by the aides and allies of a president who promised to “drain the swamp.” And the oversight should not stop there. As Robert Weissman, the president of Public Citizen, says: “Tom Price spent $1 million in taxpayer money on private jets and military planes because he was completely out of touch with regular Americans. The waste of taxpayer money is important, but far more consequential is the policy agenda that the health secretary pushed, seeking to deny health care coverage to tens of millions of Americans. The other jet-setting Cabinet officials suffer from exactly the same problems: They have no self-awareness of their profligacy because they are out of touch with regular folks. They view their constituents as the corporate class, to whom jet-setting is the norm, and it’s the corporate class that they are aiming to serve.”