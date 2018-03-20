This week’s Take Action Now focuses on the March For Our Lives and holding elected officials accountable for their votes on gun laws, along with calling out Democrats who’ve sided with the big banks over their constituents. Ad Policy Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Last week, sixteen Senate Democrats joined with Republicans to pass a bill that will substantially weaken legislation passed after the 2008 financial crisis to prevent “too big to fail” banks from crashing our economy again. Share Public Citizen’s Facebook and Twitter posts calling out Democratic supporters of the #BankLobbyistAct. And if any of your senators are on the list, give them a call at 202-224-3121.

GOT SOME TIME?

The impassioned calls for action from student survivors of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month have already inspired thousands of their peers to walk out of their classrooms. This coming Saturday, March 24, even more people will take to the streets for the student-led March For Our Lives. Find one of the over 800 events to attend here or sign up here to march in DC.

READY TO DIG IN?

The fight to end gun violence doesn’t end on Saturday. Get ready for this year’s midterm elections by looking up your representatives’ records on gun legislation, seeing how much money they’ve taken from the NRA, and researching which laws have been passed in your state. Once you’re informed, make sure you’re registered to vote, then pass along the tool on the March for Our Lives website and urge at least five additional friends and family members to register.