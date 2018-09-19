Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

When Amanuel received a letter notifying him that his application for asylum had been rejected in Germany, he felt like he couldn’t breathe. The notice stated that he would be deported to Italy in two weeks. Ad Policy

He had entered Europe through southern Italy after a life-threatening journey from Eritrea. For Amanuel, then 26, Italy was the place where he’d slept on a road outside Naples, subsisting on stale bread and Coke. He did not think he could survive on the streets again, living without human contact or protection.

A few hours later, Amanuel remembered that there was a nearby Lutheran church sheltering people without papers. He called the church; the pastor immediately asked him to come for an interview. It was late October, and Amanuel donned a donated coat to wrap himself more tightly against the chill. His life story ran in a loop inside his head as he walked to the bus stop; he had to be careful to get his facts right in English, his second language. But the meeting went well, and to his surprise, he received Asyl in der Kirche—“church asylum.” For the time being, Amanuel was shielded from arrest and deportation.

Over the past three years, as the number of people seeking asylum in Germany has climbed, the faith-based movement to offer sanctuary to those who face violence if they are extradited has grown from a handful of churches to a national movement. In 2005, 39 churches self-identified as members, providing 122 people with refuge; today, the number of churches has grown to more than 550. In the first quarter of 2018, churches prevented about 500 people from being deported, and as of August, 868 people were living in church asylum, including 175 children.

But the network harboring Amanuel (his name has been changed for safety reasons) is under mounting scrutiny as politicians on the right—and increasingly the center—wage war on the right to asylum. The state’s previously tolerant position toward church asylum is shifting, forcing people involved in the movement to decide what they are willing to risk in order to shield others from expulsion.

Germany’s sanctuary movement, the largest in Europe, differs radically from its counterpart in the United States, where it is usually offered secretly to protect individuals from immigration enforcement. German churches communicate their decision to grant sanctuary to federal authorities, operating under the principle that they have the moral mandate to shield individuals from unjust asylum decisions.