Conduzco y conduces

—carpoolers & Catholics—

conduction wires to Latin.



“Brought together”

—heads bowed as if praying—

these women make



strange communion—

wafer after wafer,

paper-thin shavings from



ingots of germanium.

Solder-stitch to populate

breadboard to motherboard



or read ohm resistors

—by their bands of color—

in circuit board syntax.



Solid state switches—

a nascent ancient rotary

& tin can to starlight.

—

Chicana Cherríe Moraga writing

on her mother’s ‘piecework’

for the nearby electronics plant



explains how her mother nightly

sat before the TV ‘wrapping

copper wires into the backs of



circuit boards.’ Braiding, I thought,

to parse & plait those wires

that would light the very images



she watched. I then looked up

in Cosmo that knot-work.

French, Dutch, Halo, Fishtail,



Milkmaid, Spiral, & Braid to Bun

—those chongos my nana made

over the years—the yank



& tugged-tie, the brush-work

through the hair of sus hijas

that sometimes produced a spark.