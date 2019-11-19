I grew drunk on the dragonflies’ ultra

Three times I asked our misogynistic uncle, the

family patriarch, for money for books for the girls

to which he then scoffed drunkenly throwing coins onto

our heads onto the floor chuckling amused at his own godlike generosity

I learned to read via occupational hazard manuals

I woke up from a coma believing that I was a witch with polio

I needed you so badly I thought I would die

I told mama about cousin wincing while he peed outside

All of my curiosities ceased breaking down to the

one sum the one test whether I could keep calm while I was

drummed I was ripped off again and again and again I was

featured in revenge porn after revenge porn after revenge

porn I was deciding whether to reconcile with his enabler

because in that moment I was what my friend called completely unconscious and incapable

of consent As I sat along the Mississippi River in another life which is not the

same life no it is not the same life as the one I have come to grow

love inside like a stone birth Everybody talked and talked and talked about how

good a rapist he was right, how good a rapist a classic glass Coca Cola bottle

could be was, right Meanwhile hadn’t heard one word about what

saved her acutely patented life what cast out the canker out from within her Meanwhile

not one word about the dark sky not one word more than

the mean or the average or the outlier of it I admit it’s actually something very hard

to penetrate It’s actually something which will engulf us all incapacitate it’s not even

the Christian right or the fossil fuels of America it’s actually

It’s actually probably the only thing that the Christian right or the fossil fuels

of America have ever been would ever truly be or have been afraid of

I've called the minute men, they are on their way