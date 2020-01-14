“everything takes form, even infinity”

—Gaston Bachelard, from

The Dialectics of Outside and Inside

So I died. Then I filled out a form.

It asked how I made do & a living

& where did I perform

my rotations? “We will inform

the living of your current

address,” said the form. “Here. Wear

this paper gown.” I peered

inside. I formed an opinion

of my torso, which was as I’d left it—

too solid from living large.

But I’ve left out a vital

detail: I lived

in the form of a young

woman once, like a formal gown

adorned in sequence. I was adored

& worn, in a fit

of pheromonal forms, in

& out & in. Left

for dead, I led existence on.

Time wore on. Time warred

on. A police officer

informed my father

of his cardiac arrest, warned me

I was next. The officer’s speech

was so formal I fell

into a love. We married. We exchanged

speech & touch. Formerly,

we’d said we’d

never. Then we reformed.

If not for the police, I’d have never

worn white. If not for the lice,

I’d have never left

my hair on my father’s grave.