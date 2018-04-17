This week’s Take Action Now focuses on tax day protests, Trump’s air strikes on Syria, and supporting undocumented students. Ad Policy Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week, whatever your schedule. Sign up here to get actions like these in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

A year after people across the country marked tax day by demanding that Trump release his returns, organizers are calling on all of us to spread the word about the Trump tax giveaway of trillions of dollars to the wealthy. Check out #TaxDayProtest and #TrumpTax on social media and help get the message out.

GOT SOME TIME?

This weekend, the Trump administration ordered air strikes on Syria, an unconstitutional escalation of force. Only Congress—not the president—has the authority to declare war. Call your representatives at 202-224-3121 and demand that Congress immediately assert its authority to debate and vote on Trump’s illegal attack. You can find more information from Win Without War here and from Phyllis Bennis in The Nation here.

READY TO DIG IN?

From a lack of financial aid to the risk of deportation, undocumented students face overwhelming barriers to achieving their academic potential. For National Immigrant Resilience Day on April 26, United We Dream is asking people to commit to making educational institutions more welcoming for immigrant youth. Sign up and you’ll receive a toolkit that includes directions for actions such as holding a teach-in, creating safe spaces, helping students access key resources, supporting organizing by undocumented students, and more.