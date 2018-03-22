Most Popular

Even the process of applying for humanitarian relief is wildly arbitrary, since petitions for asylum could take years of waiting and reams of confusing paperwork. One woman seeking to resettle her husband recalled having her application delayed due to a spelling discrepancy between her husband’s birth-certificate and passport names: “From a legal standpoint it makes sense [to have strict requirements], but from the perspective of someone trying to save her husband from a dangerous country, it is too much.”

Then there are the hardships migrant women, whatever their legal status, deal with in everyday life outside detention. While their prospects for living safely together are improved outside of detention, living in the community means dodging other paths to separation: Children are routinely wrenched from parents on the basis of neglect by child-protective services, shunting many children unnecessarily into foster care—and potentially permanent separation if parents are deported. Under Obama, an estimated 5,000 children of immigrant parents entered foster care after their parents were detained or deported. Current Issue View our current issue

Countless migrant mothers are also on the verge of homelessness every day, Tahirih reports: “The complexities of our housing system are daunting, and immigrant women are especially vulnerable to exploitation by unscrupulous landlords. Women end up renting overpriced single rooms” and then “living in squalid, subhuman conditions with no recourse.” Tahirih, which specializes in women facing domestic abuse, says many migrant women may now opt simply to remain with their abusers to avoid exposing themselves to even more danger. Under the Trump administration’s policies, some abuse survivors may even be arrested in court buildings, when seeking basic orders of protection. One advocate recalled that the chaos and delays that now plague the legal process result in an “ongoing, sustained state of vulnerability for women and families–women cannot legally work or access public benefits and are vulnerable to re-victimization due to their dependency.”

Refugees, despite having legal status and modest access to aid, also face complex legal hurdles to permanent residency, as refugee-processing centers, which collaborate with local service providers, are set to be shuttered. Amid even heavier rising backlogs of applicants and paperwork burdens, staff layoffs and budget cuts are threatening to further devastate community groups delivering critical, deeply underfunded support services for resettlement, from refugee school programs to psychiatric care. Becca Heller of the International Refugee Assistance Project in New York told NPR, “Taking down the [independent contractors] is a means to destroy the refugee program.”

Yet there may soon be fewer refugees to serve. The administration recently halved the annual refugee-admissions cap. Women are particularly at risk because of new restrictions on so-called “chain migration,” or extended-family reunification, potentially leaving more mothers and daughters stranded alone, more grandparents barred from rejoining family members they relied on for support. Trump’s latest budget proposal, which expands “border security” while scaling back international aid, ensures that more refugees will emerge from the world’s most violent and deprived regions, and more women will be abused, raped, and tortured, forced to flee under increasingly desperate circumstances. And those who are “lucky” enough to cross the border will find not refuge, but more difficulties.

So the assault on migrant women neither stops nor starts on the border. As Tahirih’s Chief of Policy Archi Pyati states, the systematic trauma inflicted on women in the name of “security” shows that “this administration continues to scapegoat immigrants under the guise of concern for public safety, when, in fact, victims of crime are losing out.”

The real consequence of the Trump administration’s “border protection” isn’t keeping America safe; it’s just part of the myriad harassers and abusers that confront migrant women: That includes not just violent boyfriends, exploitative smugglers, and brutal police, but also the president himself.