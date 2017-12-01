One of the central figures in Russiagate, and a key cog in Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, pleaded guilty today in federal court on two counts of lying about his December 2016 interactions with Russia’s then–US Ambassador Sergei Kislyak. Gen. Michael Flynn, who served as Trump’s national security adviser for several weeks at the start of the administration, until being ousted for lying about his contacts with the Russian, is likely now telling Robert Mueller, the Russiagate special counsel, everything he knows about whether or not Team Trump colluded with Moscow last year.
Mueller’s charge against Flynn says bluntly that he “did willfully and knowingly make materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements” about his discussions with Kislyak. One count points out that Flynn lied to the FBI about his request to Kislyak that Moscow moderate its response to Obama’s sanctions against Russia. The other—the new bombshell—reveals that Flynn lied about his request that Moscow delay or defeat a pending UN resolution demanding a halt to “all Israeli settlement activities” in the occupied territories (one on which the Obama administration abstained, allowing it to pass). In both cases, Flynn was conspiring with a foreign power to subvert a sitting president’s foreign policy.
Did Trump’s campaign collude with the Russians to subvert the US elections? The answer is still: We don’t know. There’s plenty of smoke, from multiple directions. Nearly all of what’s known is sorted out and described in a book by Luke Harding, a reporter for TheGuardian, called Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win. I’ve read Harding’s book, which among other things boasts an interview with Christopher Steele, the former MI-6 operative whose famous dossier makes a detailed case for Trump-Russia collusion, but despite its title, the book fails to make a conclusive case that the campaign colluded with, or cooperated with, the Russian attack on Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Even the excerpts from the Steele interviews that Harding and his colleagues conducted are in the end anti-climactic, and Steele says little that goes beyond what’s already in the dossier itself.
That said, hardly a week goes by without some new revelation, testimony, or evidence suggesting that one or another of the many colorful, Star Wars bar–like collection of Trump aides, associates, campaign officials, and family members had suspicious or questionable ties to the Russian government or to various Russian oligarchs and wheeler-dealers. Unless you’re paying close attention, keeping track of all the players and drawing connecting lines among them, you can be forgiven if you can’t remember or explain every twist and turn in this saga. And even then—noting, of course, our lack of access to the information gathered by the US intelligence community since 2015; by Russiagate special counsel Robert Mueller; and by the House and Senate intelligence committees—it’s too early to conclude that the Trump campaign did what many, including me, suspect that it did: actively work to encourage Russia’s 2016 meddling.