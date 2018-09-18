Last year, I wrote in TheNation about a group of ex-felons in Florida who were organizing to end one of American democracy’s most abusive practices: that state’s wholesale disenfranchisement of residents with past felony convictions. Now their initiative, Amendment Four, is on the ballot, with a real chance of success. If it passes, it could transform voting in Florida.
It started as a long shot, for the Sunshine State has, ever since the days of Jim Crow, resolutely defended a system that effectively imposes permanent disenfranchisement on former felons. In the early 2000s, Governor Charlie Crist sped up the re-enfranchisement process. However, current Governor Rick Scott has, with the full backing of the state’s GOP, deliberately slowed the system to a crawl; people wanting to get the vote back have to personally appeal to a clemency board, on which the governor sits, show up in person to plead their case, and then wait. Most appeals are denied.
While other states that had disenfranchised felons have slowly enacted reforms—Virginia and Iowa, for example, both saw an ongoing tug of war over voting rights that, over time, made it somewhat easier for ex-felons to seek vote restoration—Florida has stubbornly refused to update its codes. By 2016, roughly one-quarter of the nation’s disenfranchised residents lived within its borders.
Not surprisingly, in a state with roughly 1.8 million disenfranchised residents—the cumulative result of decades of mass incarceration and draconian prosecution strategies—Scott’s deliberately cumbersome vote-restoration process hasn’t made a dent in the numbers. By 2018, nearly 10 percent of the state’s population was indefinitely barred from voting; most of these men and women had not even served time in prison; they had agreed to plea bargains, done community service, paid fines, served probation. Many didn’t even realize that a collateral consequence of their plea was a loss of voting rights.
In 2018, a lower court ruled that under Scott, the clemency board’s methods of considering restoration of voting rights were arbitrary and unconstitutional. On appeal, a higher court stayed implementation of the ruling, so the disenfranchisement machine continued apace. In an era of rampant voter suppression, gerrymandering, purging of voter rolls, and passage of restrictive voter-ID laws, felon disenfranchisement is simply one more tool, especially in the South, to stop the “wrong” kind of people from participating in politics.
Now, however, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, after its staff and volunteers have spent months crisscrossing the state to educate residents about the impact of disenfranchisement on people they refer to as “returning citizens,” is on the verge of securing a historic voting-rights victory.