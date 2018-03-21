Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

This month marks the fifth anniversary of the publication of Sheryl Sandberg’s you-go-girl office feminist manifesto Lean In. Did you notice? I’m guessing the answer is no. The occasion is passing with little in the way of public fanfare. The highest profile get was the cover of Bloomberg Businessweek. A New York Times article marking the event made page 3 of the paper’s business section. Meanwhile, as the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal continues to grow, Sandberg is conspicuously missing in action, apparently deliberately so; company PR staff reportedly had her name scrubbed from a New York Times article. Ad Policy

Surely Sandberg’s achievement deserves more notice. Yes, some feminists complained that the book sold lower-income women short, but businesswomen and other upper middle-class professionals—it’s intended audience—lapped it up. Lean In debuted to a blizzard of publicity and went on to sell millions of copies worldwide.

Five years later, we can safely observe American women are refusing to quit the game. They are leaning in. They are marching with the Resistance. They are speaking out publicly about everything, from hellacious #MeToo moments to unequal pay. They are standing up for their rights in ways we’ve not seen in decades.

Take teachers, 75 percent of whom are female, at least here in the United States. Earlier this month, West Virginia teachers walked off the job and refused to go back until the state legislature and governor signed off on a five percent raise. Now their peers in Oklahoma, who are among the lowest paid teachers in the country, are contemplating a similar job action. Related Article #MeToo Has Debunked the ‘Lean In’ Philosophy Sarah Seltzer

And, that, perhaps is the rub. Professional women are taking collective—rather than just individual—action. This is not how leaning in was supposed to work.

Lean In falls squarely in the genre of self-help, which is often perceived as apolitical, but is, in fact, about as political as any genre can get. Self-help accepts our turbo-capitalist, what’s -in-it-for-me world as a given and offers us a roadmap to navigate it all by our lonesome self. The tropes of the genre argue that there is almost no problem that an individual can’t overcome with the proper amount of grit, hard work, and determination. Instead of suggesting we work to fix the society around us, self-help preaches we change ourselves in order to maximize our chances of success. If that’s not political, I don’t know what is.