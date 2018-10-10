Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

San Hessami, 38, saw the unimaginable during his time working as a medical assistant in Syria. And though he tried to keep his spirits up by singing to his patients as he tended to their wounds, the war took its toll on him mentally. His close friends, pumped full of bullets, died in his arms. Detonated bombs in bunkers often sent him ducking for cover. Ad Policy

In April 2015, the Kurdish molecular biologist fled the war to Turkey, then Egypt. He traveled through Europe and eventually landed in Norway, where he found Dr. Jone Schanche Olsen, a 65-year-old psychiatrist specializing in treating refugees at the Transcultural Centre, part of the Stavanger University Hospital. Stavanger, about 280 miles southwest of Oslo, is a quiet coastal town. It was the country’s first “City of Refuge” for persecuted writers, with a rich history dating back to 1125 AD and the motto “Open Port.” In keeping with the city’s identity as a sanctuary, Schanche Olsen has created a welcoming enclave for asylum seekers, many of whom come from cultures that place a stigma on mental illness. They come from Afghanistan, Syria, Ethiopia, and Eritrea, and have suffered some of the worst terrors.

In January, President Trump said he didn’t want immigrants from “shithole countries” coming to the United States, but would welcome those from Norway. In a twist, it is a program in Norway that’s supporting refugees from some of the world’s most dangerous places. The Transcultural Centre has treated some 650 refugees in total, and the therapy hinges on storytelling, often in the third person, so asylum seekers can remove themselves from and confront the trauma they faced.

Though Norway has typically had some of the more welcoming policies toward immigrants in Europe, increasingly conservative policies are cooling that reception. So as asylum seekers try to start a new life in Norway, Schanche Olsen and his Transcultural Centre offer a rare bastion of hope for refugees in need of psychotherapy and a chance for a new start.