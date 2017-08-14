Most Popular

During the civil-rights movement, segregationists used the country’s history as a reason for preserving racism. “This nation was never meant to be a unit of one…but a united of the many,” aid George Wallace in his famous 1963 “Segregation Forever” speech. “That is the exact reason our freedom loving forefathers established the states, so as to divide the rights and powers among the states, insuring that no central power could gain master government control.”

Virginia’s Democratic governor, Terry McAuliffe, spoke Saturday and directly addressed white supremacists, saying, “There is no place for you in America.” He expounded on America as a country of immigrants, saying, “Unless you’re Native American, the first ships that came to Jamestown, Virginia, in 1607, and since that time, many people have come to our great country to unite us,” the governor said. “Our diversity, that mosaic tile of immigrants, is what makes us so special, and we will not let anybody come here and destroy it.” McAuliffe misses that slaves came to America in very different conditions than those evoked by the “nation of immigrants” phrase. And that is because America was founded on the idea that the white race is superior to all others. This is white supremacy’s home. There is nowhere for those white nationalists to go. White supremacists are of this country as much as the black people are who were brought here on slave ships. Instead, McAuliffe and all those who condemn white supremacy must acknowledge the country in which white supremacists’ ideology develops and takes root: America. That is the first step to their undoing.

On Monday, Kenneth Frazier, the black CEO at Merck, resigned from his position on the president’s American Manufacturing Council. “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred,” he wrote in a statement. Trump fired back at Frazier in a tweet, saying that now that Frazier has stepped down from his post “he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!” Later in the day, the president finally explicitly admonished white supremacists. “Racism is evil,” Mr. Trump said. “And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.” But his censure came two days late and only after he publicly mocked a black man who had served his administration, reducing Trump’s comments to nothing more than lip service.

By urging us to nod to our fractious past to validate a stubborn racism woven into nation’s history as something to be justified, Donald Trump recognizes that white supremacy is woven throughout American history in the way that McAuliffe, who condemned it, failed to recognize. But in his world, it is not repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans, but inextricably tied to everything we hold dear as Americans. Trump’s comment that we must “cherish our history” is not a condemnation of hate but a vindication of it. He is using an age-old white-supremacist tradition, appealing to civility and America’s history to rationalize racism. “Loving one another” and “respecting one another” cannot be held in the same sentence as respecting our history. It is not a history of love or respect.