Knee-Bend

by David Wondrich2

The Knickebein—or, roughly, “Knee-Bend”—was a German-American drink of the 19th century with an egg yolk floating in it, a whole bunch of sweet liqueur, and a foamy egg-white top. For this modern tribute to principled protest, I kept the egg white and a splash of liqueur but replaced everything else with good American spirits and a touch of lemon juice. There’s a little bitterness in it to remind us of the bitter reason why we protest.3

Stir together in cocktail shaker:

½ oz fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp white sugar4

Add:

1¼ oz well-aged California brandy

¾ oz straight rye whiskey

1 tsp Amaro CioCiaro or other orange-heavy Italian amaro

½ oz raw egg white*

Shake viciously and strain into a chilled cocktail coupe. Dot five to six drops of Peychaud’s Bitters on the egg foam in a row running around the left-hand rim of the glass and, using a toothpick, draw them out into parallel red stripes.6

*This is much easier to measure if you whip it lightly and briefly with a fork first. Or you can just say “To hell with it” and leave it out entirely. It’s your drink. You’ll have to forget about the nifty red-and-white stripes, though.7

David Wondrich, the James Beard Award–winning author of Imbibe, is the senior drinks columnist at The Daily Beast, after putting in a decade and a half as Esquire’s drinks correspondent. He lives in Brooklyn.8

Covfefe Negroni

by Naomi Gordon-Loebl9

What is “covfefe”? It could be the Orange One’s Reddit password; it could be the name of a hideous new luxury-condo complex he’s planning in Downtown Brooklyn. For now, let’s say it’s a cocktail: a Negroni variation we can all raise in a toast the day we finally kick him out of office (and perhaps drink to soothe our covfefe woes along the way).10

Add to a mixing glass filled with ice:

|1 oz dark rum

1 oz sweet vermouth

½ oz extra-strong, freshly brewed covfefe coffee

½ oz Campari11

Stir until thoroughly chilled. Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with an orange peel.12

Naomi Gordon-Loebl is the internship director and research editor at the Nation Institute.13

Russian Interference

by Megan Barnes14

Three of these and you won’t even care that your election was stolen. I find vodka to be a rather boring spirit to work with, so I added aquavit for that coriander/caraway flavor, St-Germain for a hint of lychee and pear, and citrus to balance out the cocktail.15

Add to a cocktail shaker with ice:

1 oz vodka

½ oz aquavit

½ oz St-Germain

¾ oz lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup16

Shake, strain, and serve in a coupe with a mint garnish.17

Megan Barnes is the beverage director of Espita Mezcaleria in Washington, DC.18