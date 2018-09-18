The residents of St. Paul are living a tale of two cities: As one of the Twin Cities, St. Paul residents have had to sit by and see its neighbor, Minneapolis, recently enact a $15 minimum wage. Now workers are seeking to equalize this two-tier wage system in Minnesota’s regional powerhouse economy by launching their own campaign for a citywide $15 hourly base wage across all sectors, marshaling local labor groups and community activists in the struggle that has been moving the demand for a $15 minimum wage from the fringes to the center left of national politics.
As public discussions of the wage proposal get underway, the Fifteen Now Minnesota coalition, which has run a number of Fight for 15 campaigns around the state, published a survey of local workers showing that typical wages in the city often aren’t enough to support families and communities—respondents reported median wages of just $11 per hour, with the lowest pay scales in restaurant work. Nearly 40 percent are scraping by on $10 per hour or less, and young precarious workers as well as older adults supporting families were facing dismal, poverty-wage working conditions. Many respondents reported that they struggled to cover basic housing needs, and earning $15 an hour would help them pay down debts, cover utilities costs, or make long-overdue car repairs.
Celeste Robinson, co-director of Fifteen Now Minnesota, tells The Nation that the prospects for winning a major pay increase under the banner of “Fifteen Now and a Union” is shifting the city’s political climate. After years of struggling with precarious work, she says, “people are realizing there is actually a possibility that we could have jobs with dignity, that we could not have vast swaths of the population to be working poor…when we all band together and fight.”
At the same time, cities like St. Paul are being courted by Washington conservatives who are touting a similarly positive narrative, from another perspective. The Trump administration’s Council of Economic Advisers reports that, by its estimates, wages have ticked up by less than 2 percent since early 2017. It’s perhaps a vague signal of a long-overdue recovery finally reaching ordinary workers. Nonetheless, other independent federal analyses show that real wages have slid downward over the past decade and the trend has continued, even accelerated, under Trump.
But even if you buy Washington’s line that the economy is “doing great,” before you let President Trump take credit for that trend, remember: Many of the biggest wage gains for the working class in recent months haven’t come as a gift of corporate largesse, nor as a result of Trump’s fiscal ingenuity. Rather, it’s the spoils of half a decade of protests on the front lines of the Fight for 15, driving momentum for living wage campaigns on the city, state, and workplace levels nationwide.