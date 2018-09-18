Most Popular

The hard-fought minimum-wage standards that the movement has advanced across dozens of states and cities are finally coming to fruition. By 2020, $15 minimum-wage policies are set to be phased in for some 5 million workers nationwide, with many more local campaigns underway, according to the National Employment Law Project (NELP). And a new study on the impact of a $15 hourly wage standard in six cities suggests that by investing early in the promise of the Fight for $15, they’ve blazed a progressive trail for the country.

According to researchers at UC Berkeley, the data from six diverse, and heavily unequal, cities—Chicago, the District of Columbia, Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle—their recently enacted laws that are on track to phase in the minimum wage of $15 show that the laws are working as intended. Compared to 2015 earnings levels, the raises, when fully phased in, will raise incomes for about 15 to 30 percent of the workforce. Current Issue View our current issue

Focusing on the food sector, where many workers are hovering at or around the minimum wage, the researchers uncovered results that were refreshingly predictable: “A 10 percent increase in the minimum wage increases earnings between 1.3 and 2.5 percent, depending on the model estimated.” Moreover, among employers operating under a higher wage standard, researchers did not see “significant negative employment effects.”

So, contrary to the warnings of business groups that a major minimum-wage hike would push employers out of business, it seems restaurants are still thriving, and fast-food restaurants aren’t cutting staff to avoid paying cashiers a few bucks more.

Of course, as more localities pass $15 minimum-wage policies, it still remains to be seen whether the results apply everywhere. But co-author Carl Nadler argues: “It is an open question how the citywide policies that we study would fare in other parts of the country. But keep in mind that many low-wage workers are in states where the minimum wage is only $7.25. For these workers, the benefits of raising the minimum wage are clear.”

Currently 21 states (about 20 million workers) remain trapped at the absurdly low federal wage floor of $7.25 an hour, which has lost about 30 percent of its real value since the late 1970s. According to the NELP, “Cost-of-living data show that in all 50 states, a single worker without children will need $15 an hour by 2024 to cover basic living costs…workers with children and those in high-cost states will need even more.” So far, wage policies in the $12-to-$15 range are rolling out for six states and 17 cities nationwide.

Despite these gains, though, many hurdles lie ahead for the Fight for 15. Some states have imposed preemption laws that restrict localities from raising wage standards independently. And the other key demand of the Fight for $15, union rights, remains elusive because of structural obstacles to formal unionization under federal law.

The survey itself, as a project of community-driven research, was a galvanizing exercise in democracy, Robinson says: “One of the things we were also doing while we were doing this outreach was educating people and saying, do you know that just across the border in Minneapolis workers are already getting raises?” Then they started thinking about their own city: “a lot of people were really inspired to hear that that is something that workers can win when we get together and fight.”

The Twin Cities might soon mark twin victory notches for the Midwest Fight for 15. But changes in workers’ outlook have already emerged. They realize now they don’t need to wait for “recovery” or politicians’ noblesse oblige: By organizing a movement for economic fairness, workers have the power to give themselves a raise, on demand.