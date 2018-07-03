Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

This week’s Take Action Now focuses on the fight to block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, next steps after the Families Belong Together march, and how to confront our representatives in their districts. Ad Policy

NO TIME TO SPARE?

With the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, President Trump now has the opportunity to appoint his second Supreme Court justice. The president’s previously-released “shortlist” consists of Federalist Society-approved judges likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, roll back LGBTQ rights, and oppose attempts at criminal justice reform. While we have few options to block the nominee, it’s not impossible. Check out Indivisible’s two-step plan to win this fight, then use the scripts provided to call your senators to demand that they strongly oppose an extremist nominee.

GOT SOME TIME?

People across the country—including hundreds of thousands who marched this Saturday—continue to fight to end President Trump’s attacks on immigrants. At the forefront of this struggle are many local organizations that have worked in this space for years. Find a local immigrant-rights organization, preferably one that is immigrant-led, in your community and either reach out to get involved or make a donation. You can find some of them here, here, and here.

READY TO DIG IN?

Members of Congress are currently on recess in their districts, which means constituents have a crucial opportunity to take their messages to them directly. With families being charged thousands of dollars to reunite with children held in federal facilities and the administration proposing indefinite detention of families in order to to continue its “zero-tolerance” policy, it is crucial to demand our representatives reject continued attacks on immigrants. Check out Indivisible’s Families Belong Together recess plan and map of events, and either find and attend or plan an event to confront your representatives.