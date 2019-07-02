physicists say we change an object simply by turning

our attention to it—really I am a grandson

only when we are eating at Panera—one of us is lying

always about her particular hunger—I love the children outside of me

counting to 30 while covering their eyes—whose body

will we sacrifice to be in the company of another—each

day across my ongoing—I haul the husk of her—fire

towers are designed for distance viewing—and I am right

here—mothering you into the next life—call me cover

when you don’t know who I could be—time’s

psychologic and legal assault—no one is listening to

ice become water—burying you to keep us alive—