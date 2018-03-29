In the beginning, I was neither image

nor identity. Time was a quickening;

I was my own dark-watered well.

There was no hankering there, just

another native world and its wishes.

Who is Memory? Why does she matter

to History? Their far-off laughter uncurled

me—I stretched out to hear more closely.

In the beginning, I was born a man-girl

with teeth for toes and a headful

of hair hiding the nubs of horns.

This was before ally or self-portrait,

prodigal performer or forgotten prop. Soon,

I was collecting sounds I mimicked

at my elders’ commands to avoid my own

noise. I found myself hiding in a closet

beside bags of clothes only the dead would wear.

That wasn’t the first time I spooned myself.

Yes, there were large and small storms.

I had a sister until the accident, and a brother

was willed after months of grief-graft.

By then, I was already distant, a tumbleweed

rubbing my thorns late into the night

when those yesteryears sidle near.

Isn’t that why you’re here? In the end,

there’s only one way to begin

an origin story: at the beginning. I know

a good one: a monster named Joy-

in-the-Margins learns the nature of light

by revising the dark into song with every

register of her seven tongues.

Ready? Let’s begin. Verse 0. Surah 1.