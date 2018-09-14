The primary victories of progressives Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Dana Balter in New York, Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib in Michigan, and James Thompson in Kansas have a number of House progressives hoping that a “blue wave” will wash over Capitol Hill this November and swell the numbers of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) by potentially two dozen or more elected officials. Ad Policy

Winning elections is one thing, but it is after Tuesday, November 6, that the hard work of governing begins. And progressives in the House are preparing for the very real possibility that come November there may be a need to hire roughly 150 new legislative-policy staffers—and to meet this requirement, a major new infusion of talent on Capitol Hill will be required.

As Justin Talbot Zorn correctly observes in The American Prospect, “If Democrats regain control of Congress, staff capacity will be key to developing creative ideas, converting them into sound policies, messaging them effectively, and mobilizing the electorate around them—all while holding the administration accountable.”

The Progressive Pipeline may be a new and welcome idea on the left, but as Talbot Zorn, himself a former legislative director for three progressive Democratic House members, noted, in this regard, conservatives are light years ahead, noting the "huge network of capacity-building programs on the right, including the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program, the Charles Koch Institute's Hill-focused professional development programs, the Federalist Society's multifaceted pipeline for right-wing legal talent, Capitol Hill staff programs from the conservative Tax Foundation and Mercatus Center, and multiple talent development programs from neoconservative groups like the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Foreign Policy Initiative."

Nothing of the sort exists on the left, perhaps until now.

Recently, CPC co-chair Mark Pocan and CPC first vice-chair Pramila Jayapal, in conjunction with nonprofit advocacy groups like Demand Progress and progressive think tanks such as the Center for Economic and Policy Research, launched an innovative new program, The Progressive Talent Pipeline, that would help staff up progressive members of the incoming freshman class.

According to its website, the Pipeline project would:

identify talented and diverse progressives around the country through educational, organizing, and advocacy networks,

recruit these individuals to apply to be part of an endorsed group of candidates,

provide these endorsed candidates intensive training on how to succeed in a Congressional office through a three-day program in November 2018,

present newly elected Democratic Members of Congress with the slate of endorsed candidates, and provide opportunities for these incoming lawmakers to meet with the candidates prior to the start of the new Congress,

provide continuous training and support for staffers, once placed in Congressional offices, including skill-development, research assistance, and strategy meetings with allies and experts

maintain a roster of exceptional vetted candidates for Hill positions, track new openings in Congressional offices, and seek to ensure placement of qualified candidates.