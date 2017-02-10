Most Popular

Recommitted to “One China’ policy. Since 1979, the United States has agreed to recognize Taiwan as part of mainland China. In December, Trump shocked leaders around the world by speaking with the president of Taiwan directly and signaling he might end the policy. There are legitimate human-rights reasons why this policy is flawed, but experts were stunned that Trump had called it into question, threatening a major plank of world order, without building any diplomatic groundwork or giving advance warning—and before he was even president. But Thursday evening, in a phone call with the Chinese president, Trump recommitted to the One China policy. This has become somewhat of a pattern in the new administration—tough administration talk followed up by a retreat to routine policy. It was true of the settlements in Israel and two-state solution, administration actions on Iran following a missile test, and now relations with China. The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

Released a list of terrorist attacks the media supposedly didn't cover. This isn't a policy action, but it's worth noting. On Monday, in a speech at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, Trump made a remarkable accusation about terror attacks in Europe: "It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that." The dark implication that "the press" was deliberately ignorant to, or worse, aiding foreign terror groups is deeply disturbing—-and also unsubstantiated, leading scores of reporters to demand information on what attacks hadn't been covered. The administration then released a list later Monday of terror attacks that had, indeed, been covered. (Many locations were also misspelled.) Taken in concert with the attacks on the judge in Washington—and Trump's direct implication that the judge would be responsible for future terror attacks—the White House is already laying blame on the judiciary and the media for any attack that happens. Not incidentally, these are two critical institutions that would serve a check on presidential power and overreach in the wake of a major attack.

Ethics violations? “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff,” Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway said during an interview from the White House briefing room on Thursday. By delivering what she called a “free commercial” for her boss’s daughter’s company, Conway appears to have violated federal ethics rules that forbid public officials from using their offices either for their own gain or others. Watchdog groups have filed complaints, and the chairman and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee sent a joint letter calling on the Office of Government Ethics to recommend “appropriate disciplinary action.” But it’s up to the Trump administration to take action, and so far the White House has dismissed criticism, saying only that Conway has “been counseled on that subject.”

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by Melania Trump described her position as “one of the most photographed women in the world” as a “unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to make millions of dollars. The lawsuit seeks $150 million from a British tabloid that published now-retracted allegations that she’d worked as an “elite escort” in the “sex business,” arguing that the allegations hurt her brand. Though the lawsuit doesn’t specifically cite her role as first lady, it certainly suggests that Melania Trump intended to capitalize on it to establish “multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term.”

Supporting drug testing for recipients of unemployment benefits. The White House issued a statement of support for legislation in the House that would make it easier for states to require people seeking unemployment benefits to be tested for drugs.

That “immediate” Obamacare repeal-and-replace is going to take a little longer. On the campaign trail Trump promised that if elected, he would roll out an Obamacare replacement “immediately. Fast. Quick.” But in an interview this week he admitted, “it’ll take until some time into next year.” David Dayen writes that while it’s tempting to assume the right’s hunger for repeal has died out, “the battle over health care really only began at 2:11 [Friday] morning, when the Senate cast the final vote confirming Tom Price as health and human services secretary.” Now that Price has been confirmed, he is likely to provide the blueprint for congressional Republicans to coalesce around.