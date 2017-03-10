His administration escalated bombing in Yemen while barring travelers and immigrants from that country from coming to the US.

Donald Trump's seventh week in office opened with confusion about his accusation, via Twitter, that his phones had been tapped by President Obama. There's no evidence that happened. But other things did, like the unveiling of a new executive order banning immigrants and travelers from six Muslim-majority countries, and a decision to send hundreds of American troops into Syria.

Here is everything you need to know about what the Trump administration did this past week.2

Instituted a new travel ban. After protests and legal challenges to his original set of restrictions on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, Trump rolled out a narrower executive order. The policy bans people from six countries—Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen—from immigrating or traveling to the United States for 90 days, exempting Iraqis, as well as green-card and current visa holders. “But even with these key changes,” Julianne Hing explains, “Trump’s latest executive order is, in intention and function, the same as the administration’s first time around.” Democratic attorneys general in several states have already initiated legal challenges to the new order.3