Most Popular

3 Mitch McConnell Just Reached a New Low

5 This Is How the Republican Party Plans to Destroy the Federal Government

The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

Allowed oil companies to hide bribes to foreign governments. This was another CRA bill that Trump signed Tuesday. It eliminated a Securities and Exchange Commission rule that required oil, gas, and mining companies to disclose payments they made to any foreign governments. In many countries that are resource-rich but have unstable, despotic governments, small ruling cliques hoard the wealth from resource extraction at the expense of the larger population. Reformers hoped the rule would bring any corporate payments to these corrupt governments to light. A White House document asserted that Trump’s move “blocks a misguided regulation from burdening American extraction companies.”

Pulled back a defense of an Obama-era transgender protection effort. The Obama administration issued guidance last year that required that transgender students be allowed to use bathrooms that match their identity, with an interpretation Title IX nondiscrimination rules. A Texas judge issued a temporary injunction blocking the guidance last year, and the Department of Justice under Attorney General Loretta Lynch was planning to defend the Obama protections in court. But almost immediately after Jeff Sessions was confirmed as the next attorney general, DoJ said it won’t contest the judge’s ruling.

Nominated a new secretary of labor. After the original nominee, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his name—following a domestic-violence scandal and the revelation that he’d hired an undocumented housekeeper—Trump nominated the conservative lawyer Alex Acosta to replace him. Acosta once clerked for now–Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, served on the National Labor Relations Board under George W. Bush, and later as an assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. In the latter role he supported an effort by Ohio Republicans to challenge the registration of 23,000 voters.

Issued a new Obamacare rule that makes getting coverage more difficult. The Trump administration proposed a new rule to “stabilize” the health-insurance marketplaces. But, as David Dayen writes, they “look more like rules to increase the hassle of obtaining coverage.” The proposal cuts in half the time people have to sign up for the insurance exchanges. People trying to enroll at other times because of a significant life event—unemployment, for instance—would face have to meet stricter verification standards. “This is the equivalent of putting an insurance-company storefront on the eighth floor with no elevator, so people too infirm to make it up the stairs cannot apply,” writes Dayen.

Stepped up immigration raids. As of Monday, more than 600 people had been arrested in Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in at least a dozen states. They included a transgender woman who was seeking a protective order against an allegedly abusive partner, and a 23-year-old “dreamer” who was detained when ICE officers came to arrest his father. About a quarter of those detained had never before been convicted of a crime.