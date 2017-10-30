Ready to Resist? Sign up to get three concrete actions in your inbox every week.

In the wake of the news on Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller had indictments prepared for at least one person in connection with his Russian election-meddling investigation, a lot of liberals had dreams that looked a lot like this hilarious video: top Trump campaign officials, from former national-security adviser Mike Flynn to Jared Kushner to the president himself, being perp-walked by the FBI. Ad Policy

The news Monday morning that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and deputy Rick Gates were Mueller’s targets, for crimes of money laundering and tax evasion with no direct connection to the Russian-collusion allegations, was hard to interpret. Trump quickly tweeted that the behavior in question occurred before and after Manafort helmed the campaign, not during the campaign. This was just another lie, as it turned out. Still, the indictments didn’t provide an obvious through-line to trouble, let alone impeachment, for Trump.

But the plea agreement Mueller released an hour later with Trump policy adviser George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty of making false statements to investigators about his dealings with Russian government agents during the campaign, could provide that through-line. Papadopoulos first told investigators that he’d had a few contacts with unimportant Russian nationals, all before he joined the campaign. He also claimed those contacts produced nothing of value.

Later investigators confronted Papadopoulos with evidence that showed that (1) the Russian nationals he was in frequent touch with had government ties; (2) their contacts came only after he joined the Trump campaign and continued for months afterward; and (3) they promised him many significant things, including “thousands of emails,” apparently relating to Hillary Clinton, as well as “dirt” on the Democratic nominee and the ability to arrange a meeting between Trump and Vladimir Putin (which never happened). Papadopoulos was arrested in July and, in words that should shake the administration, the plea agreement states: “Following his arrest, defendant PAPADOPOULOS met with the Government on numerous occasions to provide information and answer questions.” Hmmmm.

To be fair, the document doesn’t provide evidence that Papadopoulos brought that “dirt” on Clinton to anyone else in the campaign. But it does show that he obtained that information shortly before attending a big foreign-policy meeting with Trump and his top advisers—and you may recall that current attorney general Jeff Sessions was Trump’s principal foreign-policy adviser. Papadopoulos sat two seats away from Sessions at that meeting, described in the plea agreement this way: