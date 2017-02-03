Most Popular

A deadly and potentially ill-planned raid in Yemen. Trump approved a counter-terror operation in Yemen that ended in the deaths of an American Navy SEAL and, according to the rights group Reprieve, as many as 23 civilians, including 10 children. According to The New York Times, “almost everything that could go wrong did.”

Letting retirement advisers rip off clients. The Obama administration spent years writing and implementing a rule that forces investment advisers to operate in the best interest of their clients, instead of offering advice that prioritizes their own financial incentives. Americans lose $17 billion each year from this type of bad advice, but Trump signed a presidential memorandum Friday to eliminate the rule, which was to take effect in April. The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

FCC won’t defend rate caps on prisoner phone calls. Under a Democratic majority, the FCC implemented limits on how much prisoners could be charged for making phone calls; states would often award prison phone contracts to companies that could charge as high as $14 per minute; the companies then split profits with state governments. The limits met court challenges, and the new Republican FCC majority announced Thursday it would stop defending the case in court.

Aggressive, confusing actions toward Iran. Sanctions against certain people and companies in Iran were the only concrete action the administration took regarding Iran this week. But several rhetorical assaults are worth noting: Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, told the White House press corps Iran was “officially on notice.” Press Secretary Sean Spicer falsely accused Iran of attacking a US military ship. And Trump sent a series of vague, threatening Tweets about Iran, including one at 3:30 in the morning. Talk matters in the international arena—it can lead to war.

Placed a political adviser on the National Security Council. In a presidential memorandum reorganizing the National Security Council, Trump sidelined the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs by saying they should attend principals-committee meetings only “where issues pertaining to their responsibilities and expertise are to be discussed.” He added his political adviser Steve Bannon—who has no foreign-policy experience and has expressed a litany of rabidly Islamophobic views—as a regular member, which is unprecedented and concentrates even more power over foreign policy in the Breitbart wing of the White House.

Fired the acting attorney general. Within 24 hours of Trump’s executive order in immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, several federal courts halted some parts of enforcement. Monday, acting attorney general Sally Yates said she would not have the Department of Justice defend the ban in court, because she was not “convinced that the Executive Order is lawful.” Trump fired Yates almost immediately. He had the legal right to do that—unlike Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre,” which was illegal—but the move raises questions about whether Trump thinks the Department of Justice works for him, instead of defending the country’s laws.