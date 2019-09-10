When he said, Sometimes we learn the most

from losing, I think how often I’ve been bamboozled

by life, how I’ve dropped a quarter in a slot machine

and instead of cherries got coffins. Got death?

Yeah, I’ve seen the grim reaper wander

my neighborhood in a Chanel suit and a diamond

studded scythe because we all want to be overdressed

for the afterlife, we all want to believe

there is a special place for us. But when I watched

the body of my nana fade into thinness I thought

please let me leave early—in a plane crash, car accident,

a lightning bolt, don’t let me hold on so long

I am a body longing for someone to text it

—hey babe, I’m kind of into you. To say, I miss you

even though I don’t visit. Death and we butt dial

the wrong person. Death on a good drunk

of port. Once I remember my dad saying,

You are worth more than you think, as I always sold myself

off at a discount and I wish I didn’t, I wish I didn’t

say how much I hurt on social media

but sometimes I just want to believe I’m not alone

like how we’re all doing cartwheels on life’s grass

until someone lands in a sinkhole, until one of us

decides it’s late and the streetlights

are telling us it's time to return back home.