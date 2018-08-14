Most Popular

Yet the detainees could be considered fortunate just for surviving the crossing. More than 1,510 migrants have died at sea so far in 2018. Over just two days in June, about 220 people drowned in three separate boating accidents bear Libya. Although the EU’s recent rush to tighten borders is at odds with a temporary dip in the actual number of arrivals, the risk is steadily intensifying. Overall, more than 57,550 people have crossed by sea, and another roughly 13,900 have crossed into Europe by land. Most hail from Africa or the Middle East, and have come by way of the ferociously violent ports of Libya—rife with squalid prison camps, militias, sexual assault, and slavery. The abuses could soon intensify as Italian security forces seek to deter boats by forcing them to remain offshore, and to reroute them back to Libya—to be handled by a coast guard known for its cruelty and corruption.

According to Amnesty’s latest analysis of the Mediterranean crossing, as Italy loses political will to undertake maritime rescues, and withdraws resources from its frontline border operations, it risks violating international maritime law, which mandates rescuing anyone in distress, unconditionally. Increasingly, migrants will face “unreliable, unpredictable, and punitive treatment…left stranded at sea for days, even weeks, as each disembarkation is negotiated individually.” Current Issue View our current issue

“In its callous refusal to allow refugees and migrants to disembark in its ports,” Amnesty says, “Italy is using human lives as bargaining chips.” The whispered objective of European border-reform efforts is simply sealing the border. Several far-right electoral victories across Europe have pushed governments to crack down on both land and sea routes, as voters grow increasingly hostile to outsiders.

On the land border, meanwhile, Hungary’s far-right government has been moving to criminalize aid workers by passing laws against “facilitating illegal migration,” which could subject humanitarian organizations to criminal sanction for informing asylum seekers about their rights or “building or operating a network” to provide relief to traveling migrants. A second measure aims to uphold the country’s “Christian culture.” Noting that their own staff in Hungary could be targeted by the law, Amnesty says such policies use border security as a pretext for undermining civil society and democracy across Europe.

The eagerness to criminalize aid workers is mirrored in the United States, where volunteers helping migrants cross the desert lands surrounding the US-Mexico border have reported being systematically targeted for arrest. Around the world, reactionary politicians are trying to blur the line between humanitarianism and criminality, even as they codify discrimination and brutality into law.

The real solution, for better or worse, is as complex as the crisis itself. On the Mediterranean, Amnesty argues that instead of trying to “externalize” the border crisis to the Libyan regime, the priority should be to provide immediate rescue and, in the long run, address the systemic drivers of migration through transnational cooperation. Migration will wane when instability and poverty are resolved in Africa and other regions in crisis. However, this requires long-term “poverty-eradication policies accompanied by serious efforts to improve access to human rights.” In the immediate term, in DeBellis’s view, Europe already has resources to “help reduce the number of people who risk their lives…by offering safe and legal routes for both refugees and migrants.” But regardless of which shore people ultimately resettle on, “as long as policies are built only around the idea that Europe should build walls and close ports, then both refugees and migrants will continue to risk their lives to flee human rights violations or to follow their aspirations.”

Today, Europe’s inhumane border policies flout those universal aspirations. The continent’s leaders can either act to bring long-overdue justice to the Mediterranean crossing, or continue to invite death to its gates.