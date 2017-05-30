This week we talk to 10-year NBA veteran and author Etan Thomas about why he attended a protest against the “blackballing” of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick at NFL headquarters, as well as the role of Kaepernick’s black critics in the media.
Also, we speak to economist Andy Schwarz who has “concocted a plan to radically challenge the college industrial complex.”
We also have words about the racist murder of Richard Collins III on the UMD campus.
Etan Thomas
Twitter: @etanthomas36
Fatherhood: Rising to the Ultimate Challenge
Andy Schwarz
Twitter: @andyhre
Sportsgeekonomics
Zirin
A Lynching on the University of Maryland Campus
Why I Called the Murder of Richard Collins III a Lynching