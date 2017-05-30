This week we talk to 10-year NBA veteran and author Etan Thomas about why he attended a protest against the “blackballing” of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick at NFL headquarters, as well as the role of Kaepernick’s black critics in the media. Ad Policy

Also, we speak to economist Andy Schwarz who has “concocted a plan to radically challenge the college industrial complex.”

We also have words about the racist murder of Richard Collins III on the UMD campus.

Etan Thomas

Twitter: @etanthomas36

Fatherhood: Rising to the Ultimate Challenge

Andy Schwarz

Twitter: @andyhre

Sportsgeekonomics

Zirin

A Lynching on the University of Maryland Campus

Why I Called the Murder of Richard Collins III a Lynching