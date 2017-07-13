Here’s where things get weird: Why is it we care?

Why can’t we turn it off? And why’s my mind

Like this? Time is time, I tell myself here

Where I can breathe, pause and think: time is time,

This moment is a gift. But platitudes

Like these are full of shit. Time is not time.

This moment sucks. Trust is not trust. The rules

Of the world, that words mean things, that the mind

Will be the one sign of us to remain,

They couldn’t care less anymore, you said.

We got it wrong, then right, then wrong again,

Being unprepared to play or be played.

We’d flayed ourselves across a wooden cross

That in the end was just a wooden cross.