In her early years with the Chick Webb organization—at first serving as the group’s female singer and, upon Webb’s death in 1939, taking over as bandleader—there was never any doubt that her mission was to make pop hits, music designed to attract the greatest number of ballroom dancers and record buyers. Fitzgerald had a string of best-selling records with Webb: “Love and Kisses,” “(If You Can’t Sing It) You’ll Have to Swing It,” and “A-Tisket, A-Tasket,” which she co-wrote with Webb and recorded when she was only 20. Setting out as a solo artist in 1950, she worked in much the same mode, recording new pop-oriented material for Decca Records, often in collaboration with hit makers such as the Ink Spots and Louis Jordan.5

“A lot of singers think all they have to do is exercise their tonsils to get ahead. They refuse to look for new ideas and new outlets, so they fall by the wayside,” Fitzgerald once said. “I’m going to try to find out the new ideas before the others do.”6

When, alongside Norman Granz, Fitzgerald began mining the history of American popular music for the Songbook series, that itself was a new, virtually unprecedented, and nearly radical idea. The proposition that old hits and obscurities from musical theater, the movies, and jukeboxes were worthy of reconsideration was largely (but not solely) an invention of the Granz-Fitzgerald collaboration. It was classicism as innovation.7

After Granz sold Verve records to MGM, Fitzgerald recorded for several companies until Granz started up a new label, Pablo, named for his friend Picasso. Recording for Capitol and Reprise, Fitzgerald proved her extraordinary creative curiosity and flexibility. She recorded more than a dozen pop songs of the day, from Beatles tunes like “Got to Get You Into My Life” and “Savoy Truffle” to Motown hits like “Get Ready” and “Ooo Baby Baby” to hard rock like Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love.” It was not unusual for singers from the pre-rock era to try out rock, of course; Frank Sinatra attempted to cash in on the ’60s dance craze with “Everybody’s Twistin’” and embarrassed himself with pandering renditions of “Mrs. Robinson” and “Winchester Cathedral.” Ella’s work in rock and pop of the ’60s was utterly unique for its credibility as rock and rock-era pop. Her “Get Ready” has all the jubilant fire of the Temptations version, and her version of “Sunshine of Your Love,” sung to a blaring big-band arrangement, is true, full-out, gutsy rock, untainted by a hint of posturing or discomfort with the material. She sings the fuck out of the song.8

In her final show at Radio City, in 1992, weak from illness and singing in a chair, she even tried a little rapping. I was in the audience, and I swear: She pulled it off.9

Fitzgerald’s detractors (not that there have been a great many of them) have sometimes called her singing superficial, and there’s some truth in this, though the charge is too sweeping. Her approach was so resolutely buoyant, her musical personality so sunny, that she could never quite do full justice to songs of heartbreak or melancholy in the manner of Billie Holiday or Sinatra. Fitzgerald was not a great blues singer; she was too cheerful for the blues. Nor was she constitutionally suited to the tony intellectualism of the artier songwriters, such as Alec Wilder and Fran Landesman. Still, it’s unfair to paint Fitzgerald too freely with the claim of superficiality. She did a great many things far better than most other singers.10