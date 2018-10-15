Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Three things are true about Elizabeth Warren’s five-minute video debunking Donald Trump’s claim that she’s lying about her Native American roots. First, it’s a terrific introduction to her family history. Second, it won’t change any Republican minds. And third, that doesn’t matter. It’s aimed squarely at Democrats and the media—and yes, it’s an early salvo in what will certainly be a crowded Democratic presidential primary. Ad Policy

I’ve sworn I would ignore 2020 politics until after the 2018 midterms, and that I will resist endorsing a Democrat as long as is humanly (for me) possible. With this piece, I’m breaking the first promise, but not the second. Yes, please, pay way more attention to this November’s races, up and down your local ballot, than you do to parsing a geneticist’s assertion that Warren’s DNA sample provides “strong evidence of Native American ancestry.” And no, I’m not endorsing Warren by saying this is a great and moving video. There are a lot of fantastic progressive Democrats likely to run for president. We can talk about that later. We most certainly will.

But what matters today, on the eve of these all-important midterms, is that Warren is showing Democrats—and the media—that she knows how to fight. She won’t let Trump define her as either a faux Native American, an Ivy League elitist, or a liar.

The most powerful arguments in the video actually don’t come from Stanford geneticist Dr. Carlos Bustamente, a MacArthur “genius”-award grantee who consults to private genetics firms 23andMe, Ancestry, and Helix. They come from her Republican brothers, who defend their sister, and their mother, from Trump’s offensive racial slurs. “It’s a bunch of crap,” one says. Spending time with Warren’s extended family, we essentially meet her again, as a working-class Oklahoman, “on the ragged edge of the middle class,” as she puts it, with a strong sense of pride in her roots and her family story. Before the Republicans stooped to calling her “Pocahantas,” remember, they labeled her “Professor.” Back when she first ran in 2012, folksy Scott Brown assumed his red truck would let him run down the snooty lady law prof from Harvard. That miscalculation is part of why he’s the former senator from Massachusetts.