The brown paper bag
Is almost the greatest invention in the world
The brown paper bag with handles
Is
*
Alexander Graham Bell
Thank you thank you thank you
Where would we be without you
As our big bad villain
*
Attention Deficit Disorder
Plowing dust with my finger
Feeling what we are
Flicking it away
*
Hollywood
Smoothly wraps
Hollywood
Soothingly warps
*
I love the creak
Of my cane bending
And the twang
Straight back
*
A spat
Always starts out with a kiss
And ends with a high five
Aren’t we lucky
*
Nature
Does this rock count
How about the sun smiling
In my hair
*
Prehistory
The French army wanted to talk
In the dark
Without making a sound
The brown paper bag