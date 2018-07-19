The brown paper bag

Is almost the greatest invention in the world

The brown paper bag with handles

Is

*

Alexander Graham Bell

Thank you thank you thank you

Where would we be without you

As our big bad villain

*

Attention Deficit Disorder

Plowing dust with my finger

Feeling what we are

Flicking it away

*

Hollywood

Smoothly wraps

Hollywood

Soothingly warps

*

I love the creak

Of my cane bending

And the twang

Straight back

*

A spat

Always starts out with a kiss

And ends with a high five

Aren’t we lucky

*

Nature

Does this rock count

How about the sun smiling

In my hair

*

Prehistory

The French army wanted to talk

In the dark

Without making a sound