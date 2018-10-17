This week we forecast the NBA season with the one and only Michael Lee. We have some Choice Words about the University of Maryland and elite football player Jordan McNair, a Just Stand Up award to John Carlos and Tommie Smith on the 50th anniversary of their legendary Olympic protest, as well as a Just Sit Down award to broadcaster Brent Musberger. We’ve also got Kaepernick Watch, and a brand new segment we are starting on the podcast!
Michael Lee
Twitter: @MrMichaelLee
Zirin:
The UMD Football Team Comes Together to Kick a Booster Off a Plane