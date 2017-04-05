In his first 70 days in office, President Donald Trump is shedding his most popular populist economic promises with the ease of a confidence man. Ad Policy

After all his bold talk about trade, Trump’s commerce secretary suggested the administration’s promised renegotiation of NAFTA will be based on concessions Canada and Mexico already made to Obama in the Trans Pacific Partnership agreement. On health care, Trump discarded his promises of “health insurance for everybody,” with lower costs and much better care. Instead, he embraced Speaker Paul Ryan’s bill that featured tax cuts for the wealthy paid for by depriving millions of coverage.

Trump promised to clean the swamp, but turned his economic policy over to Goldman Sachs alums and stacked his White House staff with lobbyists and cronies stained by corruptions and conflicts of interest. His budget slashes domestic programs vital to his own voters to lard more money onto the military. Trump’s popular criticism of regime change and endless wars in the Middle East has given way to continued escalation that will push the United States deeper into that region’s chaos.

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman recently skewered Donald Trump for “wimping out” on trade, and suggested it’s because Trump “had no idea what he was talking about,” and that he’s discovering that the “deals aren’t all that unfair” and trade is “deeply embedded in our economy.” But this argument is wanting — it lets Trump off the hook to say he’s simply incompetent.

This is a more fundamental betrayal of core values. Trump doesn’t truly want to re-negotiate trade deals either because he never really cared beyond a talking point, or he doesn’t want to upset the corporate powers that enjoy them, or both. Progressives need to expose repeatedly these betrayals, not simply the gross stupidity and incompetence.