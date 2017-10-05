Ready to Resist? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday.

In the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people and wounded 489 more, pressure developed quickly inside Washington to ban “bump stocks,” the devices that Stephen Paddock used to increase the firing rate on his semi-automatic assault rifles. Legislators in the House and Senate introduced bills to ban the accessory, and even some top Republicans said they were willing to consider such measures. Ad Policy

The big question was how the ultra-powerful National Rifle Association would respond. It had remained silent for four days, which is the typical operating procedure for the group after a mass shooting. But Thursday afternoon the NRA finally released a statement from Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox, the NRA’s top lobbyist. “The National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately review whether these [bump stock] devices comply with federal law. The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.”

This lead to a spate of headlines noting the NRA made a “rare move” to endorse new regulations on guns. On its face, that seems to be what happened—and indeed, in the past, the NRA has dug in against any new restrictions.

But in context, the NRA might be actually be trying to head off the regulation of bump stocks by kicking the decision to the ATF instead of Congress. The ATF is far less likely to ban them, and the NRA surely knows that.

Under Obama, the agency sanctioned the sale of bump stocks when they came on the market in 2010 because it determined the devices did not violate any laws—and technically, they may not. Banned machine guns are defined in the National Firearms Act as “any weapon which shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot, automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.”