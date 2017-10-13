Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

Donald Trump was expected to refuse to re-certify the Iran nuclear deal. He did that on Friday. Ad Policy

But the president did much more than signal his personal disapproval of Tehran’s compliance with an agreement that the Obama administration and international allies reached in 2015 to avert the development of nuclear weapons by the Iranians. In a bombastic address, Trump pointed toward a dramatic ramping up of hostility toward a country that international observers and even his own aides indicate has been in compliance with the nuclear deal.

The president’s pronouncements on Friday were not merely at odds with the facts regarding the agreement. They steered the United States away from diplomacy and toward a more charged—and potentially far more dangerous—relationship with Iran. They also distanced the United States from its allies. As former Vice President Joe Biden explained on Friday: “Unilaterally putting the Iran deal at risk does not isolate Iran. It isolates us.”

Trump did not seem to recognize that prospect, let alone to understand the consequences of a go-it-alone strategy that will not garner international support.

In his televised speech to the nation, the president said he wanted Congress to set new benchmarks that Iran would be required to meet in order to avoid nuclear-related sanctions. And he declared that the deal “will be terminated” if no plan is reached to radically alter the agreement.

The president’s over-heated language was decried by serious observers of the deal and of U.S. relations with Iran. “Make no mistake: With his announcement today, President Trump is putting America at risk,” announced Senator Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon. “If the U.S. backs out of the Iran agreement, that would put war with Iran back on the table.”— Peace Action

Most immediately, this reckless decision could give Iran a path to back out of the nuclear deal and resume its race to a nuclear bomb. A nuclear-armed Iran could become the single greatest national security threat we face and would be an immediate existential threat to Israel. At a time when our own intelligence agencies and every international monitor says that Iran is in compliance with the strict limits and monitoring of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), blowing up this agreement is the definition of a self-inflicted wound. Current Issue View our current issue

Trump rubbed the world raw with remarks that pointed toward a significant intensification of U.S. hostility toward Iran. The president accused Tehran of stirring “chaos” in the Middle East and beyond. He labeled the Iranian government as “fanatical regime” and accused it of spreading “death, destruction and chaos around the globe.” Directing the Treasury Department to impose new sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—which the White House identified as a “primary tool and weapon in remaking Iran into a rogue state”—Trump took steps that the administrations of Barack Obama and George W. Bush carefully avoided.

What Trump did Friday was serious, and unsettling. He took steps to alter relationships not just with Iran but with other countries.

“The fallout of the U.S. going back on our word will reverberate far beyond just Iran. It will hurt our relationship with our European allies, on whom we rely as critical partners in nearly every aspect of international relations,” explained Merkley.

And, at an absolutely crucial moment, it could torpedo efforts to secure international collaboration to end North Korea’s nuclear program. Why would international partners work with us to impose sanctions on North Korea to bring them to the negotiating table, and why would North Korea come, if they know the United States does not live up to its word?

Congress still has a say with regard to the Iran deal. Indeed, says House Democratic Caucus vice chair Linda Sánchez, D-California, “It is now up to Congress to prevent Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ strategy from turning into ‘America Alone.’”

Merkley says that: “As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as a concerned American, I will do everything I can in partnership with my colleagues to prevent this travesty of a decision from going into effect.”

The senator will have allies in this vital struggle.

If the U.S. backs out of the Iran agreement, that would put war with Iran back on the table. At the same time, it would send a terrible signal to North Korea about the U.S.’s ability to stand by its international commitments, which could unravel any hopes of negotiating a similar agreement to scale back North Korea’s nuclear program,

Jon Rainwater, the executive director of the group Peace Action, said Friday.

The ball is now in Congress’ court. Will they listen to the more that 80 nuclear policy experts, key members of Trump’s own administration, and foreign policy leaders from around the world calling on the U.S. to stick with the deal?

What is certain, said Rainwater, is that the activists who two years ago succeeded in “getting the deal through Congress and preventing a war” must rally once more “to protect that historic achievement.”